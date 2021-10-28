It has not been a memorable campaign so far for both Bangladesh and West Indies. The tw teams will look to turn the table of fortune when they step onto the turf at Sharjah. The T20 World Cup 2021 West Indies vs Bangladesh match will kick off at 3:30 pm on October 29, Friday.

Bangladesh came into this tournament as the sixth-ranked side but have not been able to string together consistent performances. In their last encounter, Bangladesh lost the game by six wickets. Their batters in Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim have the talent to ace these conditions.

Meanwhile, the West Indies bowling attack has looked rather toothless and only left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein and the experienced Dwayne Bravo have been impressive in patches.

Sharjah, pitch report:

The pitch in Sharjah has been strange all season. It has been relaid and there is a sheen to the surface which suggests that it will be slow and sluggish and hence, there will be a lot of assistance to the spinners and slow bowlers. Captain winning the toss might be tempted to bowl first in this match. And, run chasing is not difficult on this pitch was proved by Sri Lanka in their encounter against Bangladesh.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah records (T20):

Total matches played: 18

Matches won batting first: 10

Matches won bowling second: 8

Average 1st Inns score: 145

Average 2nd Inns score: 125

Highest total: 215/6 (20 Ov) by AFG vs ZIM

Lowest total: 44/10 (10 Ov) by NED vs SL

Highest score chased: 140/3 (17.3 Ov) by AFG vs SCO

Lowest score defended: 154/8 (20 Ov) by ENG vs PAK

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here