Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Weather, Pitch Report: RCB vs CSK, IPL 2021 match 35

In the 35th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be up against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday, September 24 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Both the southern franchises had a contrasting start to the UAE-leg of IPL 2021. MS Dhoni’s CSK restarted the second leg of the tournament with a stunning win over defending champions Mumbai Indians. The Yellow Army currently occupy the second spot on the points table with six wins after eight games.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli-led RCB come into the game on the back of a disappointing loss to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). At present, Bangalore are placed at the third spot in the IPL 2021 standings with 10 points and five wins from eight games.

The spectators can expect a cracker of a contest as both Chennai and Bangalore will look to collect important points by winning this game.

And here we take a look at other factors that can alter the result of the match:

Pitch report:

Sharjah is known for producing high-scoring matches due to short boundaries and that should be the case in the upcoming game as well. The wicket at this venue could be a cause of concern for bowlers if they don’t get their lengths right. However, the pacers should get the ball to swing around in the early stages, keeping the batters on their toes. The white-ball also skids onto the bat under lights, making it easy for stroke play. Meanwhile, the batters will target the shorter boundaries to pile big scores, which should make for a good contest between them and the spinners. Both Bangalore and Chennai will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 170 being par at the venue.

Weather:

According to accuweather.com, the weather in Sharjah on Friday, September 24 is expected to hover around 32-35 degree Celsius throughout. The forecast also shows no chance of precipitation and the humidity is going to be around 60 percent with a wind speed of around 13 kmph.

T20 records at Sharjah at this venue:

Total T20 games played: 56 (Batting first won 19 games, batting second won: 36 games; 1 game ended in a tie)

Highest score at this venue: 228/4

Lowest score at the venue: 82/10

