Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022: MGM vs RJT Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

MGM Cricket Club (MGM) will take on Rajkot Thunders (RJT) in a Pool A clash in the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 on Wednesday.

MGM are one of the most successful teams in the ongoing tournament. Ansar Khan and Co have won both their opening games against Syed Agha CC and Fair Deal Defenders by 3 wickets and 57 runs respectively. The team look to make it three wins in a row with another positive result on Wednesday.

Rajkot Thunders, on the contrary, wasted opportunities to turn matches in their favour. The Pritesh Anadkat-led side ended up on the losing side against Syed Agha CC and Fair Deal Defenders. They are placed at the bottom of the Pool A standings and are yet to open their account in this tournament.

Both sides will be keen to win the upcoming game for different reasons and fans can check the MGM vs RJT Dream11s and Predicted XIs here:

MGM vs RJT Telecast

MGM Cricket Club vs Rajkot Thunders game will not be telecast in India

MGM vs RJT Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 will be streamed live on the Fan Code app and website.

MGM vs RJT Match Details

The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah at 01:15 AM IST on Wednesday, April 6.

MGM vs RJT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ameya Soman

Vice-Captain: Mayank Chowdary

Suggested Playing XI for MGM vs RJT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Rahul Chopra

Batters: Muhammad Hassan, Ansar Khan, Mayank Chowdary, Ameya Soman

All-rounders: Aayan Khan, Banty Nandy, Bhera Ram

Bowlers: Danish Qureshi, Saifullah Noor, Hardik Patel

MGM vs RJT Probable XIs:

MGM Cricket Club: Ansar Khan (C), Faisur Rahman, Laxman Manjrekar, Muhammad Hassan, Rahul Chopra (WK), Aayan Khan, Mayank Chowdary, Danish Qureshi, Umer Hafeez, Ahmad Shafiq, Saifullah Noor

Rajkot Thunders: Hamza Sheraz (WK), Ameya Soman, Banty Nandy, Bhera Ram, Gurjant Singh, Ali Khaledi, Mohit Goraniya, Pritesh Anadkat (C), Hardik Patel, Sneh Salet, Mitesh Thanki

