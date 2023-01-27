Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Dream11 Team Prediction and Live Streaming: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for ILT20 Match, January 28

The team at the bottom of the International League T20, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will be hoping for redemption when they will play against Sharjah Warriors on Saturday. The Knight Riders are yet to record their first victory in the competition.

They have lost as many as five games while their last match against the Gulf Giants was washed out due to rain. For the team to record their first win in the tournament, it is important for the bowlers to be consistent with their line and length.

Speaking of Sharjah Warriors, they are struggling in the competition. With two wins and three losses, the team is second-last in the points table. The Warriors are coming into the Saturday game on the back of a canceled match against Dubai Capitals.

Ahead of the match between Sharjah Warriors and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the International League T20 2023 match between the Sharjah Warriors and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders be played?

The match between the Sharjah Warriors and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will be conducted on January 28, Saturday.

Where will the International League T20 2023 match between the Sharjah Warriors and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders be played?

The match between the Sharjah Warriors and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

What time will the International League T20 2023 match between the Sharjah Warriors and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders begin?

The match between the Sharjah Warriors and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the International League T20 2023 match between Sharjah Warriors and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders?

The match between the Sharjah Warriors and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will be telecast on Zee Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the International League T20 2023 match between the Sharjah Warriors and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders?

The match between Sharjah Warriors and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will be streamed live on the ZEE5 app and website.

Sharjah Warriors and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohammad Nabi

Vice-Captain: Andre Russell

Suggested Playing XI for Sharjah Warriors and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Dhananjaya de Silva, Joe Denly, Evin Lewis

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Mohammad Nabi, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Junaid Siddique, Naveen-ul-Haq

Sharjah Warriors and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Predicted Playing XI:

Sharjah Warriors: Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Evin Lewis, Joe Denly, Chris Benjamin, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nabi, Paul Walter

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine(C), Brandon King, Kennar Lewis(WK), Dhananjaya de Silva, Raymon Reifer, Charith Asalanka, Zawar Farid, Sabir Ali, Lahiru Kumara, Akeal Hosein

