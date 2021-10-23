Sharjah Weather Forecast & Update for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have made it to the main stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup. After a shocking defeat at the hands of Scotland, Bangladesh got their campaign back on track with wins against Oman and Papua New Guinea. Their side is looking pretty solid and on sluggish tracks in the UAE and Oman, Bangladesh have the players to create a lot of problems for other sides in the T20 World Cup.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have been a powerful unit and they have looked the best unit in the qualifiers and now as they march into the main round, they look a side well-balanced and full of confidence. Owing to the qualifiers, the side looks in the groove and since the players have all become well-versed with the conditions, they too can be a team to watch out for in the main round of the T20 World Cup.

Weather report

The match should not be interrupted by the rain as there are no rain forecasts. The overall weather of Sharjah is expected to be dry, and since, it is a day match, it will be hot and humid and will be taxing on the players. The temperature is expected to hover around 35 to 36 degrees. As far as the humidity is concerned, it be around 55 percent and the wind speed will be around 18-20 km/h.

Bangladesh (BAN) vs Sri Lanka (SL) probable playing XIs:

Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka Predicted Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Dinesh Chandimal/Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dusmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

