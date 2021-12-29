Sharjah Weather Update, India U19 vs Bangladesh U19, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021-22: Weather Forecast for today’s IND-U19 vs BD-U19 match

Another cracker of a game is expected to entertain the viewers as India U19 will have a go at Bangladesh U19 in the second semi-final of the U19 Asia Cup. The much-anticipated contest will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Ground on December 30, Thursday.

Bangladesh are heading into the encounter with five points from two victories and one loss. Their last league match against Sri Lanka was called off midway after an umpire tested positive for Covid-19 in Sharjah. Barring the cancelled game, Bangladesh won both their matches against Kuwait and Nepal by 222 and 154 runs, respectively.

The team had the same number of points as Sri Lanka at the end of the league stage. However, due to their good run rate, they finished at first place while Sri Lanka had to satisfy with the second position in Group B.

India, on the other hand, reached the semi-final after collecting four points during the league stage of the competition. The team finished at the second spot in Group A with two victories and one loss. Though India won against Afghanistan and UAE, they suffered a heart-breaking loss against Pakistan U19 by two wickets.

Weather report

The forecast for December 30, Thursday, during the India U19 vs Pakistan U19 clash suggests partly cloudy weather. The temperature is likely to hover around 26 degrees celsius throughout the match. The humidity and wind speed will be around 56 percent and 13 km/h.

India U19 (IND-U19) vs Bangladesh U19 (PAK-U19) probable playing XIs:

India U19 Predicted Playing XI: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull (C), Nishant Sindhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Kaushal Tambe, Ravi Kumar, Garv Sangwan, Aaradhya Yadav (WK), Vicky Ostwal

Bangladesh U19 Predicted Playing XI: Rakibul Hasan (C), Tahjibul Islam (WK), SM Meherob, Aich Mollah, Mahfijul Islam, Ripon Mondol, Iftakher Hossain Ifti, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Musfik Hasan, Ariful Islam, Naimur Rohman

