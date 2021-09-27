Sharjah Weather Update, KKR vs DC, IPL 2021: Forecast, Pitch Report and Venue Records

In the first doubleheader of Tuesday, Kolkata Knight Riders will cross swords with Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, September 28. The 41st match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 between Kolkata and Delhi will take place at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah and it starts at 03:30 pm (IST).

While Delhi are coming into this game after defeating Rajasthan Royals (RR) by a huge margin in their previous fixture, Kolkata lost were beaten at the hands of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last game.

Delhi are currently occupying second place in the IPL table while Kolkata are placed at the fourth spot.

And ahead of an interesting IPL encounter between KKR and DC, here we take a look at the other factors that could affect this match:

Pitch report:

The spinners will extract support on the Sharjah pitch. The likes of Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy are expected to play a crucial role in this game due to the spinner-friendly deck. The match between Delhi and Kolkata could be a high scoring affair as so far the ball is coming nicely on the bat on this ground. However, a total of 160-170 is considered competitive on this deck as they have been defended on several occasions in the past.

Weather:

The temperature will be high as the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals will be played in the afternoon. According to the weather forecast, the temperature of Sharjah will hover around 30 to 38 degrees Celsius. As of now, the chances of precipitation is zero per cent. Humidity will be around 52 per cent and the wind speed will be 24 km/h.

KKR vs DC Probable XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna

Delhi Capitals Predicted Playing: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

