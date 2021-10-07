Sharjah Weather Update, KKR vs RR, IPL 2021: Forecast, Pitch Report, and Venue Records: Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will lock horns in the 54th match of 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday, October 7. KKR have to win this match if they have to be relatively safe to progress through to the playoffs. However, a loss here will still not knock them out, but their fate will be decided in the match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are out of contention for the playoffs, but they can still spoil the fun or KKR. As they showed in the game against the Chennai Super Kings, they can really turn the heat up when their batting clicks in cohesion.

In their last match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, KKR registered a convincing one-sided win and the inclusion of Shakib Al Hasan boosted their middle order as well as their bowling stocks. Ahead of this match, KKR could further be bolstered with the inclusion of Andre Russell and Lockie Ferguson.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have not been able to chalk out their best playing XI and this has impacted their performance this season. We could see give them chances to new faces in this last match of this season.

Ahead of this crucial tie, we take a look at the pitch and weather conditions for this KKR vs RR match.

Pitch report:

The pitch in Sharjah has been mysterious this year. The square has been re-laid and it has been offering a lot of assistance to the spinners and slower bowlers which has made life rather difficult for the batters. We expect the same trend to continue and hence, the RR batters need to be watchful against the mystery spinners of Kolkata Knight Riders.

Weather

Sharjah will be hot and humid and there are no chances of any rain. The average temperature will around 40 to 42 degrees Celsius.

Highest score at this venue: 215/6

Lowest score at the venue: 56/10

