Sharjah Weather Update, MI vs DC, IPL 2021: Forecast, Pitch Report, and Venue Records

Defending IPL champions Mumbai Indians have not been at their best this season and when they will clash with Delhi Capitals on Saturday, October 2, they will eye to turn it into a win. The IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. MI will come into this match after having beaten Punjab Kings in their last fixture.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, are almost through to the playoffs, but they enter this match after a three-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders at the same venue in their last match. Delhi Capitals have not enjoyed too much success against the Mumbai Indians in recent times, but they did beat the 5-time champions in the reverse fixture that took place in the India leg earlier this year.

The biggest positive for Mumbai Indians in their win against the Punjab Kings was the return to form for Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard and also the calm and collected innings of Saurabh Tiwary. They will now need their openers, Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock to not only give them good starts, but also carry on and play a match-winning inning.

On a sluggish Sharjah surface, the onus will be on the spinners in Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya and they will need to be at their best against a power-packed Delhi Capitals batting order.

Ahead of this crucial match, let’s take a look at the pitch and weather report for the MI vs DC match.

Pitch report:

The pitch has been re-laid and it is no longer a graveyard for the bowlers. It is slow and sluggish and run-scoring has not been fun. The spinners and slow bowlers have been tough to get away and we expect this trend to continue. Since, it is a day match, chasing could get tricky and hence, toss will be important.

Weather

Sharjah will be hot and humid and there are no chances of any rain. The average temperature will hover around 40 to 42 degrees Celsius.

Highest score at this venue: 215/6

Lowest score at the venue: 56/10

