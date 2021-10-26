Sharjah Weather Update, Pakistan vs New Zealand, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Weather Forecast for today’s PAK vs NZ match

Pakistan outclassed India in the first match of their campaign in the T20 World Cup and now, they will aim to outgun New Zealand in their second match. As far as their qualification to the next round is concerned, Pakistan will be keen to win this match and make their ground solid for qualification.

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi were the stars for Pakistan and they were absolutely brilliant against India and if they are consistent, they could well be unstoppable in this tournament.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have not been in the best of forms in the recent times and they will come into this match against Pakistan after losing both their warm up matches against England and Australia.

A lot of focus will be on Martin Guptill who will need to take charge in the powerplay overs and Tom Latham who has proved to be a good player against the spinners. New Zealand faces few issues in the camp but they have been proven performers in ICC tournaments and they will be a difficult proposition.

Weather report

Sharjah will not see any rain during the match and well, there is no forecast of any rain in the near future. The overall weather conditions in Sharjah is expected dry and humid, but and the wind speed is expected to be around 18-20 km/h. As far as the humidity is concerned, it will be around 55 percent.

Pakistan (PAK) vs New Zealand (NZ) probable playing XIs:

Pakistan Predicted Playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

New Zealand Predicted Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (WK), Kane Williamson (C), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

