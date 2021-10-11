Sharjah Weather Update, RCB vs KKR, IPL 2021: Forecast, Pitch Report, and Venue Records

It will be a test of two contrasting captains as Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL Eliminator in Sharjah on Monday, October 11. RCB will be coming into this match with a lot of confidence after having secured a last-ball win against the Delhi Capitals in their last league game.

KKR, on the other hand, have been in tremendous form ever since the UAE leg commenced and their superb win against the Rajasthan Royals in their last game saw them pip the Mumbai Indians and secure a berth in the playoffs with 14 points.

On paper, both sides are equally balanced and they have a well-rounded bowling attack to get the job done. While RCB have been served well by Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal, Kolkata Knight Riders have the services of Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson and Sunil Narine and all of them have been really successful all season. Eoin Morgan’s form is a big concern and the skipper needs to step up and contribute in this crucial match.

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, made a good start to the UAE leg, but his form has slipped off in recent times and he needs to bring his A-game to the fore against a potent Kolkata Knight Riders bowling attack.

Ahead of this crucial eliminator, let us take a look at the pitch and weather report for the RCB vs KKR match.

Pitch report:

The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium has been sluggish and slow all season and it has plenty of assistance for the spinners and slow bowlers and batting has been a struggle. Dew too could have an impact on the proceedings and hence, the toss will hold key.

Weather

Sharjah is expected to be hot and humid and there are no chances of any rain. The average temperature will hover around 40 to 42 degrees Celsius.

Highest score at this venue: 215/6

Lowest score at the venue: 90/10

