Sharjah Weather Update, SRH vs CSK, IPL 2021: Forecast, Pitch Report and Venue Records

Two sides on the opposite end of the points table – Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, will face-off at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday, September 29. A win here would confirm CSK’s berth in the playoffs, SRH’s hopes are hanging by a thread after their convincing victory against the Rajasthan Royals.

Chennai Super Kings have been unbeaten in the three matches played in UAE so far. They were put under the pump in the last match against KKR, but Ravindra Jadeja’s heroics pulled them out of the mire and gave them the win. There are concerns with the death bowling and if Dwayne Bravo continues to be unavailable, Sam Curran needs to be much better for MS Dhoni.

For SRH, Jason Roy made a smashing debut and he would look to carry on from where he left in the last match against the Rajasthan Royals. On a slow and sluggish track at Sharjah, the onus will be on Kane Williamson and Jason Holder to provide solidity with the bat while Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will have to shoulder the responsibilities with the ball.

They are theoretically still in the competition but will have to keep winning all their matches with a comprehensive margin if they harbour ambitions of progressing through to the playoffs.

Ahead of this game, let’s take a look at the pitch and weather report for the SRH vs CSK match.

Pitch report:

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium was a high-scoring venue last year. However, the pitch has been relaid and this has seen the scores dip. The average 1st innings score is 149 while the average 2nd innings score reads 131. The surface is sluggish and batting has been tough, especially against the slower bowlers.

Weather

Sharjah is expected to be hot and humid and there are absolutely no chances of rain. The average temperature will hover around 40 degrees Celsius.

Highest score at this venue: 215/6

Lowest score at the venue: 56/10

