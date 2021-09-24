Sharjah Weather Update, SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2021: Forecast, Pitch Report, and Venue Records

Punjab Kings will host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League 2021. The game will be conducted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday, September 25, at 7:30 pm IST. SRH and PBKS will be desperate to win the upcoming game as both teams lost their opening encounters. Punjab ended up on the wrong side of the result against the Rajasthan Royals by two runs. The KL Rahul-led sidemajorly dominated the game, however, a sensational spell by young Kartik Tyagi destroyed their chances of victory.Hyderabad, on the other hand, lost to Delhi Capitals by eight wickets.

Ahead of an exciting game, let’s take a look at the pitch and weather report for the SRH vs PBKS match.

Pitch report:

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium holds the reputation of hosting high-scoring matches. The short boundaries and flat pitch often result in the stadium becoming a batting paradise. Fans can expect something similar on Saturday also as both the teams has a few hard-hitters in their arsenal. Thus, the bowlers need to be at their toes and should aim for perfect length and consistency. Dew can play a major factor in deciding the fate of the game. Thus, the team winning the toss will fancy fielding first.

Weather:

The temperature at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium during the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings is expected to be around 30 degrees celsius. Since it is a night match, the players can expect a cool atmosphere. Also, the chances of rain interrupting the high-octane clash are negligible.

T20I records at this venue:

Total T20I games played: 56 (Batting first won 19 games, batting second won: 36 games; 1 game ended in a tie)

Highest score at this venue: 228/4

Lowest score at the venue: 82/10

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here