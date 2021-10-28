Sharjah Weather Update, West Indies vs Bangladesh, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Weather Forecast for today’s WI vs BAN match

West Indies and Bangladesh will meet each other in match 23 of the ICC T20 World Cup on October 29, Friday. And, both these sides will be looking to open their account in the Super 12s. Bangladesh and West Indies are currently placed fifth and sixth, respectively in Group A and they need to get going as soon as possible if they want to stay in contention to qualify for the next round.

Batting has been a concern for West Indies and the bowlers have failed miserably, except Dwayne Bravo and Akeal Hossain.

Bangladesh’s batting, on the other hand, is dependent on Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim and the other young batters have to chip in as well. On a sluggish surface, Mustafizur Rahman will be the key bowler and young spinner Nasum Ahmed needs to continue his form in this match.

Weather report

The sky is clear and there are no chances of rain. It will be a dry and humid day with a wind speed ranging between 18-20 km/h. The humidity will stand at55 percent.

West Indies (WI) and Bangladesh (BAN) probable playing XIs:

West Indies Predicted Playing XI: Lendl Simmons/ Roston Chase, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk)/ Andre Fletcher, Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul

Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das/ Saumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain/ Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed

