‘Shashank kaun hai bhai?’: Yuvraj Singh's tweet on Susriser batter’s whirlwind knock

Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Shashank Singh got an opportunity to bat in IPL for the first time against Gujarat Titans. And the 30-year-old b surprised everyone by playing a spectacular innings of 25 runs in just six balls. He smashed a boundary and three sixes. Shashank also surpassed Virat Kohli and Balachandra Akhil to become the Indian batter with the highest strike rate in IPL. His strike rate in the match against Gujarat was a crazy 357.14.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Shashank’s knock managed to receive appreciation from former cricketers like Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh. “Great partnership between Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram, Abhishek growing to maturity and Markram beautiful to watch!! Par yeh Shashank kaun hai bhai? What hitting. So who’s winning !! ? #SRHvsGT my guess Gt cause we all need nehra ji ki smile,” Yuvraj wrote in a tweet.

Great partnership between @IamAbhiSharma4 and @AidzMarkram Abhishek growing to maturity and markram beautiful to watch !! Par yeh #shashank kaun hai bhai ? 🤔 what hitting 💪 so who’s winning !! ? #SRHvsGT my guess Gt cause we all need nehra ji ki smile 😁— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 27, 2022

Harbhajan also praised Shashank Singh’s valiant effort on Twitter. “The beauty of @IPL is that we get to know about young players who come in and perform brilliantly. It’s commendable the way Shashank stepped up and took Lockie Ferguson for a toss in the last over along with Marco Jansen!#SRHvGT #IPL2022,” Harbhajan wrote.

The beauty of @IPL is that we get to know about young players who come in and perform brilliantly. It’s commendable the way Shashank stepped up and took Lockie Ferguson for a toss in the last over along with Marco Jansen!💥#SRHvGT #IPL2022— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 27, 2022

In first-class cricket, Shashank Singh had made his debut against Odisha while representing Chhattisgarh in Ranji Trophy in 2019. In IPL, he made his debut against Chennai Super Kings in the 2022 season. But unfortunately, he did not get a chance to bat in his first five IPL matches.

In the match against table-toppers Gujarat Titans, Hyderabad posted a solid total of 195/6 in 20 overs. Opening batter Abhishek Sharma (65 off 42) and Aiden Markram (56 off 40) notched a crucial partnership of 96 runs to help their side in reaching a good total. Gujarat pacer Mohammed Shami picked up three wickets.

In reply, Gujarat wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha (68 off 38) kicked off the run chase on a positive note. Later, Rahul Tewatia (40 not out off 21 balls) and Rashid Khan (31 not out off 11 balls) showed their terrific batting prowess to help Hyderabad script a five-wicket triumph and remain on top of the standings.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here