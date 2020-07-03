Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Shashank Manohar Can Reflect Upon Damage Inflicted on Indian Cricket: Niranjan Shah

Shah also did not rule out the possibility of the BCCI board members passing a resolution against their former president.

Cricketnext Staff |July 3, 2020, 2:15 PM IST
Shashank Manohar Can Reflect Upon Damage Inflicted on Indian Cricket: Niranjan Shah

Formerly a colleague of the Shashank Manohar, one of Indian cricket’s oldest hands in administration Niranjan Shah believes that the former ICC Chief, who stepped down from his post yesterday, will have time to reflect on his tenure.

Manohar, who was a two-time BCCI president, held the ICC chairman’s post for two stints.

And Shah was reflecting the general perception in the BCCI.

“BCCI went through much turmoil in the last couple of years. And the ICC, during these years, took undue advantage to damage cricket in India and the BCCI in all possible manner,” Shah was quoted as saying by Bangalore Mirror.

“Upon stepping down, Shashankji must be having mixed feelings about what could have been done for the promotion of cricket at international level and what was done to Indian cricket during his tenure. In the relaxed phase, now he may evaluate his tenures,” Shah said.

Shah continued, “He may realise what damage was done to Indian cricket and the BCCI during his tenure, forgetting that cricket and cricket fans of India have given utmost popularity to the game, and also how much revenue and fame cricket of India has brought to the world of cricket.”

Shah also did not rule out the possibility of the BCCI board members passing a resolution against their former president.

On Thursday, former BCCI president N Srinivasan said that everyone involved in Indian cricket will be happy with Manohar’s decision.

