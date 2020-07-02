Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES KUMMERFELD, 2020 Match 15, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 02 July, 2020

1ST INN

VFB Fallersleben *

0/0 (0.0)

VFB Fallersleben
v/s
SG Findorff E.V
SG Findorff E.V

VFB Fallersleben elected to bat

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Shashank Manohar Has Been Anti-Indian & Reduced India’s Importance in World Cricket: N Srinivasan

BCCI members, current and ex, have expressed their views on departure of Shashank Manohar as the head of ICC. Now it's former BCCI head N Srinivasan's turn to do so.

Cricketnext Staff |July 2, 2020, 2:19 PM IST
Shashank Manohar Has Been Anti-Indian & Reduced India’s Importance in World Cricket: N Srinivasan

BCCI members, current and ex, have expressed their views on departure of Shashank Manohar as the head of ICC. Now it's former BCCI head N Srinivasan's turn to do so.

Like others, he too wasn't impressed with Manohar at the helm. Talking to the Times of India he said, "Ever since the new leadership has come into BCCI, Shashank knew he could not afford to represent India and use that as a vehicle for his convenience. He knew he had no chance (to continue) and therefore he had run away.”

He goes on to say that everyone involved in Indian cricket will be happy after his resignation.

ALSO READ | Who is Imran Khwaja? A Quick Look at New Interim ICC Chairman

“My personal view is he has done so much damage to Indian cricket that every person involved in Indian cricket will be happy (with his exit).

"He has hurt India’s finances in the game, has hurt India’s chances at the ICC, he has been anti-Indian and has reduced India’s importance in world cricket. He is running away now because he knows he will not get any bow from the Indian leadership. He has caused huge damage,” Srinivasan said.

"His exit is a relief to Indian cricket. Manohar could never stick around for a fight. In 2015, he left BCCI in the middle of its worst crisis. Now he is leaving the ICC in the middle of a pandemic. Personally, I am happy realising what has happened...that such a person is no more with the ICC."

bcciiccn srinivasanShashank Manohar

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more