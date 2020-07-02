BCCI members, current and ex, have expressed their views on departure of Shashank Manohar as the head of ICC. Now it's former BCCI head N Srinivasan's turn to do so.
Like others, he too wasn't impressed with Manohar at the helm. Talking to the Times of India he said, "Ever since the new leadership has come into BCCI, Shashank knew he could not afford to represent India and use that as a vehicle for his convenience. He knew he had no chance (to continue) and therefore he had run away.”
He goes on to say that everyone involved in Indian cricket will be happy after his resignation.
ALSO READ | Who is Imran Khwaja? A Quick Look at New Interim ICC Chairman
“My personal view is he has done so much damage to Indian cricket that every person involved in Indian cricket will be happy (with his exit).
"He has hurt India’s finances in the game, has hurt India’s chances at the ICC, he has been anti-Indian and has reduced India’s importance in world cricket. He is running away now because he knows he will not get any bow from the Indian leadership. He has caused huge damage,” Srinivasan said.
"His exit is a relief to Indian cricket. Manohar could never stick around for a fight. In 2015, he left BCCI in the middle of its worst crisis. Now he is leaving the ICC in the middle of a pandemic. Personally, I am happy realising what has happened...that such a person is no more with the ICC."
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Shashank Manohar Has Been Anti-Indian & Reduced India’s Importance in World Cricket: N Srinivasan
BCCI members, current and ex, have expressed their views on departure of Shashank Manohar as the head of ICC. Now it's former BCCI head N Srinivasan's turn to do so.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings