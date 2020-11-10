CRICKETNEXT

Shashi Khanna wins DDCA treasurer's post

Shashi Khanna on Monday defeated Pawan Gulati by 44 votes to win the post of treasurer of the Delhi and District Cricket Association

  • IANS
  • Updated: November 10, 2020, 6:58 AM IST
Shashi Khanna wins DDCA treasurer's post

Shashi Khanna on Monday defeated Pawan Gulati by 44 votes to win the post of treasurer of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), it was announced by SK Mendiratta, assistant election officer of the DDCA elections.

While making the announcement orally in the presence of the candidates and their supporters Mendiratta said that the results of all five posts -- elections for four directors were held -- would be released in a combined statement after the counting is completed for all posts.

In a video circulated by the Khanna group, Mendiratta is seen announcing that Shashi Khanna polled 895 votes and Gulati got 851 while 30 votes were declared invalid. The voters' list comprised 4,270 members, including a couple of hundreds of dead members.

To win the treasurer's post, a candidate needed to secure a simple majority. A total of 1,776 votes were polled over four days, from Thursday to Sunday.

For the treasurer's post, it was a straight fight between Gulati, a maternal uncle of former India captain Gautam Gambhir, and Shashi Khanna, wife of CK Khanna, a former acting BCCI president and ex-vice-president of DDCA.

Counting is still on for the four posts of directors, for which nine candidates are in the fray.

For the sixth post, that of the president, election did not take place as Rohan Jaitley has been elected unopposed.

