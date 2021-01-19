- 4th ODI - 18 Jan, 2021Match Ended228/6(50.0) RR 4.56
Shashi Tharoor Has The Perfect 'Word of the Day' Describing India's Test Series Win in Australia
Known for his vast knowledge of vocabulary, Shashi tweeted the word of the day that aptly captured the euphoric victory of the Indian team at Australia.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 19, 2021, 7:25 PM IST
In a typical David versus Goliath scenario, the Indian cricket team shocked the Australian team and its spectators with their series win at Gabba on Tuesday. Describing today's historical win Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also known for his vast knowledge of the vocabulary, tweeted his "word of the day" in a jibe against Australian cricket veterans writing off India's chances of winning the series.
Tharoor termed epicaricacy as the word of the day. Epicaricacy is the act of deriving pleasure from the misfortunes of others. The word is read along the predictions made by Australian players and cricket experts who had written off the series was theirs to win. The Congress leader also shared a picture with comments from Australian cricketers like Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke, Mark Waugh, Michael Vaughan, and Brad Haddin underestimating the Indian team. Michael Clarke’s quote mentioned that Indian team’s batting lineup is definitely in “deep-trouble” since one of its best performers, Virat Kohli was absent.
In his tweet, Tharoor also mentioned that although he is not the gloating kind, there is a special pleasure in reading Australian players' comments today. He further said that when everything else has been said what remains but “wow”.
#WordIfTheDay: epicaricacy! I am not the gloating kind but there’s a special pleasure in reading these comments today... When everything else has been said,what remains but “wow”?! #IndvsAus pic.twitter.com/ZauqQ2DMP9— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 19, 2021
In another tweet, Shashi also took a dig at Michael Clarke’s statement where he had said that India could celebrate for a year if they win the series in Australia without Virat Kohli. In his tweet the 64-year-old politician wrote that he totally agrees with Clarke and said that we can start celebrating for a year, starting with "hammering the English from next month."
Yes, Michael Clarke is right -- let's celebrate for a year... starting with hammering the English from next month! https://t.co/SsKswAJpMY— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 19, 2021
Tharoor also praised the standing-in Indian captain Ajinkya Rahane and other star players like Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Shubham Gill.
I can't stop gushing about this Test's many heroes, the brilliant @RishabhPant17, reliable @cheteshwar1, emotional Mohd Siraj, calm&effective @Sundarwashi5, passionate @imShard & awe-inspiring @RealShubmanGill -- but spare a thought for quiet,understated leader @ajinkyarahane88! https://t.co/Kck4hfTS1k— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 19, 2021
Speaking on Ajinkya Rahane’s extraordinary leadership skills, Tharoor said that he took a team that had been drubbed in the First Test and lost its captain and best batsmen, had a star paceman injured, and were considered no-hopers.
