Shastri’s Advice After First West Indies Test Improved My Game: Vihari
India batsman Hanuma Vihari revealed how advice from head coach Ravi Shastri – who told him to flex his knees more as it would help his footwork – after the first innings of the first Test against West Indies helped improve his batting over the course of the series.
Shastri’s Advice After First West Indies Test Improved My Game: Vihari
India batsman Hanuma Vihari revealed how advice from head coach Ravi Shastri – who told him to flex his knees more as it would help his footwork – after the first innings of the first Test against West Indies helped improve his batting over the course of the series.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | September 9, 2019, 1:36 PM IST
'Unprecedented, Won't Happen Easily in Future' - Shastri on India's Unbeaten WI Tour
Cricketnext Staff | September 9, 2019, 1:29 PM IST
Ravi Shastri Set to Get a Massive Salary Hike in New Contract: Report
Cricketnext Staff | September 7, 2019, 12:13 PM IST
Nobody Gifted Me a Place in the Indian Team, I Earned It: Rishabh Pant
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019
AUS v ENGThe Oval
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019
ZIM v BANMirpur
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019
PNG v USALauderhill, Florida
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 14 Sep, 2019
ZIM v AFGMirpur All Fixtures
Team Rankings