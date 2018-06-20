Shaw and Mayank Slam Centuries as India 'A' Annihilate Leicestershire

India A, on tour in England to play a 50-over series against England Lions and the Windies A teams – before taking on both those teams in four-day fixtures – batted first and put up the massive total on the back of frenetic centuries from Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal.
Shaw, the 18-year-old from Mumbai who led India to glory at the ICC Under-19 World Cup earlier this year, and Agarwal, the 27-year-old from Karnataka, opened the Indian innings and put up 221 runs in just 26 overs.
Shaw was the first to go, but only after scoring 132 in 90 balls with 20 fours and three sixes, while Agarwal carried on before retiring having scored 151 in 106 balls, with 18 fours and five sixes.
Shubman Gill, a member of Shaw’s World Cup-winning side and more recently an emerging star at the Indian Premier League 2018, then took charge and scored 86 in 54 balls.
Deepak Chahar (3/24), M Prasidh Krishna (2/48), Deepak Hooda (2/9) and Axar Patel (2/18) then combined to shoot Leicestershire, who handed List A debuts to five of their players, out for 177 in 40.4 overs.
The Indians had earlier beaten an England Cricket Board XI by 125 runs in their first tour game, and will next play the first game of the 50-over series against the Lions in Derby on 22 June.
Brief Scores: India ‘A’ 458/4 (Agarwal 151, Shaw 132, Gill 86); Leicestershire: 177 (Wells 62; Chahar 3-24, Hooda 2-9, Axar 2-18)
Also Watch
-
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) Review: A Top Choice Around The 10K Mark
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
-
Monday 18 June , 2018
Dravid Asked Us to Play Our Natural Game in England: Prithvi Shaw
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) Review: A Top Choice Around The 10K Mark
First Published: June 20, 2018, 8:21 AM IST