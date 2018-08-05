Shaw Reveals Secret Behind Scoring Big Runs After Yet Another Hundred For India A

Loading...
Ever since leading the India to the title in the U-19 World Cup, Shaw's career graph has been on constant rise with him scoring big runs for India A and also impressing in the IPL stint with Delhi Daredevils.
Shaw aggregated 603 runs in 10 innings for India A in the recent England tour and credited coach Rahul Dravid for helping him understand the mental aspect of scoring big runs.
"He talked to me about the mental aspect of scoring big. I keep those things in my mind while batting - like focusing on playing for longer period, playing as many balls as I can and also playing session by session."
He added that patience is the key to succeed at this level as compared to age-group cricket.
"In U-14, U-16 you get many loose balls but you have to be patient at this level. You can't dominate every time, there will be phases when bowlers will be on top. You have to try and control such situations," he said.
Shaw's stroke-play and wide range of shots has been one of the standout features in his batting, which was at display once again as he smashed 20 fours and one six in his innings of 136.
"I have always been an attacking player, right from my school days I liked hitting the ball and that has continued even at the U-19 and the Ranji level. I try to play each ball on its merit," he said.
Not the one to be bogged down by expectations, Shaw added that he sees it as a challenge.
"If you want to play at higher level and for the national team, you need consistency. I don't think much about what people are saying. I focus on each and every game."
Talking about his experience in England, Shaw added that it was great to see the likes of Murali Vijay and Ajinkya Rahane up close.
"I saw how they plan in nets and their focus on cricket. I am coming from U-19 level and they are international stars. I really enjoyed playing with them, talking to them about batting and also preparations in the national team. I learnt a lot," he said.
Shaw also praised his partner Mayank Agarwal, who remained unbeaten on 220 off 250 deliveries.
"His was a fantastic knock. One of the best innings I have seen from him. I hope he scores big tomorrow, it's a great opportunity for him as well.
"We both have a very good understanding as we have played a lot together in A series. We had good partnerships in England as well. We point out each other's mistakes on the field and communicate well in the middle," he said.
With the team in strong position, Shaw added that they will try and go for an outright victory in the remaining two days.
First Published: August 5, 2018, 6:54 PM IST