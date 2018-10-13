Shaw Rues “Silly Shot” That Led to Dismissal in Hyderabad After Another Sparkling Knock

Loading...
"I was just trying to play my natural game, but unfortunately couldn't make it big, couldn't place that drive," rued Shaw. "I was trying to hit it to the left of the fielder, but I didn't get close to the ball. I was trying to play on the up (on his dismissal). I will not look to repeat this mistake once again. I can't brood about this dismissal, I will start from zero once again, it was a silly shot which I will try to avoid in the next innings, will not try to do differently in the next innings."
The second day started with Umesh Yadav (6 for 88) cleaning up the tail in no time. India lost KL Rahul early but that didn't stop Shaw from taking on the likes of Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder and Jomel Warrican. The 18-year-old played shots all around the park before falling to left-arm spinner Warrican. India were in a spot of bother at one stage before Ajinkya Rahane (75*) and Rishabh Pant (85*) joined hands to share an unbeaten 146-run stand for the fifth wicket to lead India to 308 for 4, trailing by just three runs, by the end of day's play.
Shaw, who scored 134 in the first Test and became the youngest batsman to score a century on debut, announced his arrival with a four and a six in the very first over. The 18-year-old didn't allow any of the Windies bowlers to settle in and scored freely. Some wayward bowling from the Windies bowlers made life a tad easier for Shaw. The right-hander later said he doesn't like to think too much while batting and just reacts depending on the delivery.
"I just wanted to play my natural game and play on merit," said Shaw. "I don't want to think too much, don't want to get confused and get blank in my mind. Gabriel and Holder were bowling with good pace, I wasn't trying to hit too hard, just looking for gaps as the ball wasn't swinging a lot. I was trying to place the balls in vacant areas.”
First Published: October 13, 2018, 6:08 PM IST