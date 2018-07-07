Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Shaw, Samarth’s Tons Put India ‘A’ in Commanding Position Against West Indies ‘A’

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 7, 2018, 10:18 AM IST
Shaw, Samarth’s Tons Put India ‘A’ in Commanding Position Against West Indies ‘A’

Getty Images

In a complete reversal of fortunes India ‘A’ piled on the misery on West Indies ‘A’ and lead by a massive 286 runs at stumps on day three. The stars of the day were Pritvi Shaw and Ravikumar Samarth who struck brilliant tons to put their team on the top. While Shaw scored 188 from 169 balls, Samarth smashed 137 from 202 deliveries and powered India ‘A’ to 536/4.

Starting the day on 159/0, India ‘A’ quickly wiped off the deficit and stamped their authority in the match. Though Mayank Agarwal departed early for 68, Shaw and Samarth combined well and strung a partnership of 158 runs to hand India ‘A’ the lead. After Shaw’s departure, Karun Nair continued the momentum and chipped-in with 77.

For most part of the match, West Indies ‘A’ enjoyed a comfortable position in the match and looked like the clear winners. At one stage in the match they had a whopping 250-run lead too. But the Indians had other plans. Despite being bundled out for 133 in the first innings, India ‘A’ came out and batted positively in their second sojourn. Such was their domination that they went on to score runs in excess of five runs/over. The wrecker-in-chief Shaw, bludgeoned 28 fours and two sixes before falling 12 runs short of his maiden double ton.

The West Indies ‘A’ bowlers didn’t do enough to tackle the likes of Shaw, Samarth and Nair. Even after dismissing Shaw, trouble did not end for the Caribbean side as the two Karnataka batsmen —Samarth and Nair — stitched a partnership of 166. The only batsman who missed out on scoring was Hanuma Vihari, who was out for 10 just before close of play.

Brief scores: India A 133 & 536/4 (Prithvi Shaw 188, Ravikumar Samarth 137, Karun Nair 77; Sherman Lewis 2-100) lead Windies A 383 by 286 runs.

Also Watch

India A vs West Indies Akarun nairprithvi shawravikumar samarth
First Published: July 7, 2018, 10:18 AM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking