Shaw, Samarth’s Tons Put India ‘A’ in Commanding Position Against West Indies ‘A’

Starting the day on 159/0, India ‘A’ quickly wiped off the deficit and stamped their authority in the match. Though Mayank Agarwal departed early for 68, Shaw and Samarth combined well and strung a partnership of 158 runs to hand India ‘A’ the lead. After Shaw’s departure, Karun Nair continued the momentum and chipped-in with 77.
For most part of the match, West Indies ‘A’ enjoyed a comfortable position in the match and looked like the clear winners. At one stage in the match they had a whopping 250-run lead too. But the Indians had other plans. Despite being bundled out for 133 in the first innings, India ‘A’ came out and batted positively in their second sojourn. Such was their domination that they went on to score runs in excess of five runs/over. The wrecker-in-chief Shaw, bludgeoned 28 fours and two sixes before falling 12 runs short of his maiden double ton.
The West Indies ‘A’ bowlers didn’t do enough to tackle the likes of Shaw, Samarth and Nair. Even after dismissing Shaw, trouble did not end for the Caribbean side as the two Karnataka batsmen —Samarth and Nair — stitched a partnership of 166. The only batsman who missed out on scoring was Hanuma Vihari, who was out for 10 just before close of play.
Brief scores: India A 133 & 536/4 (Prithvi Shaw 188, Ravikumar Samarth 137, Karun Nair 77; Sherman Lewis 2-100) lead Windies A 383 by 286 runs.
Also Watch
-
MS Dhoni Turns 37
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
MS Dhoni Turns 37
First Published: July 7, 2018, 10:18 AM IST