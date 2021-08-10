‘She Has Alleviated me as a Person’: Virat Kohli on Wife Anushka Sharma

India captain Virat Kohli says that meeting his wife Anushka Sharma resulted in a significant shift in his attitude, and made him aware of the change he can bring with what he does for a living. Kohli and Anushka reportedly grew closer after they teamed up for the shooting of a commercial that culminated into their marriage in December 2017.

Quite often, in his interviews, Kohli has credited Anushka for bringing positive change in his life. In a recent interaction with Dinesh Karthik, the 32-year-old said his wife has alleviated him as a person.

“If I hadn’t met her (Anushka), I don’t know where I would have been," Kohli said. “She has made me believe where I am and what impact I can have through what I do. She has alleviated me as a person, and that has eventually filtered through in cricket. I couldn’t be more grateful and lucky to have a life partner like her. She is absolutely my better half."

Kohli also touched upon how his life has changed after he welcomed a baby girl whom the couple named Vamika. “Firstly now, with our daughter, it’s putting her to sleep, first thing. Then, stepping out for breakfast somewhere, grab a quick coffee in the time that we get. And then, come back to the room to be with our daughter again. Priority is obviously making sure that we stay up to speed with her schedule,” he said.

Currently, Kohli is with the Indian cricket team in England for a five-match Test series with Anushka and daughter for company. Back home, the couple has a huge fan following which means they shy away from taking a casual stroll in the street without attracting attention to them.

“Just taking a stroll down the street is probably the most relaxing thing for both of us (in England). Such is the reality of our lives back home. Can’t complain about anything in life, but we have to adjust. Thinking of going down the street in India is not even a dream for us now, it doesn’t even arrive in our dreams anymore," Kohli said.

