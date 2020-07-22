Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

‘She is So in Love With the Rains,’ Says Suresh Raina as He Takes Daughter for Drive

Many people praised him for spending time with his daughter.

Trending Desk |July 22, 2020, 3:44 PM IST
‘She is So in Love With the Rains,’ Says Suresh Raina as He Takes Daughter for Drive

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina seems to be having good time with his family amid the COVID-19 situation. The left-handed batsman recently posted a video of himself and his daughter Gracia, in which he can be seen driving during rain, while the little girl enjoys it.

Sharing the video on Twitter, he wrote, “Taking my little girl for a drive! She is so in love with the rains.”

In the clip, Rain can also be heard lovingly asking his daughter if she wants to drive.

The video got flooded with comments in no time. It has also garnered more than 4.6K likes.

Many people praised him for spending time with his daughter, while some just wrote “adorable.”

Raina is a family man as he often puts out pictures with his parents, wife Priyanka and daughter.

