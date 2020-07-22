Indian cricketer Suresh Raina seems to be having good time with his family amid the COVID-19 situation. The left-handed batsman recently posted a video of himself and his daughter Gracia, in which he can be seen driving during rain, while the little girl enjoys it.
Sharing the video on Twitter, he wrote, “Taking my little girl for a drive! She is so in love with the rains.”
Taking my little girl for a drive! She is so in love with the rains. #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/dTvhf5XFxT— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 22, 2020
Taking my little girl for a drive! She is so in love with the rains. #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/dTvhf5XFxT
In the clip, Rain can also be heard lovingly asking his daughter if she wants to drive.
The video got flooded with comments in no time. It has also garnered more than 4.6K likes.
Many people praised him for spending time with his daughter, while some just wrote “adorable.”
Raina is a family man as he often puts out pictures with his parents, wife Priyanka and daughter.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
‘She is So in Love With the Rains,’ Says Suresh Raina as He Takes Daughter for Drive
Many people praised him for spending time with his daughter.
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings