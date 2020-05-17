Shehzad Rues Lack of Support, Says Comparison with Kohli Brought Pressure
Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad indicated that he never got the required backing from his captain or coach in the national team for him to justify the comparisons he drew with Indian captain Virat Kohli.
