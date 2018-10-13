Shehzar Becomes Sixth Member From Renowned Mohammad Family to Hit FC Double Century

Loading...
Playing his 36th first-class match, Shehzar faced 464 deliveries and struck 30 fours and a six during his knock at the at the Multan Cricket Stadium.
The 26-year-old became the sixth member from his family to score a first-class double century. With Shehzar's knock, the Mohammad family now become the only family in the world with three generations of first-class double centurions.
Shehzar is the grandson of the legendary Pakistan cricketer Hanif Mohammad, who played 55 Tests for Pakistan and scored 3915 runs at 43.98. He also amassed over 17,000 runs in 238 first-class encounters, with the highest score of 499.
Meanwhile, Shehzar’s father, Shoaib Mohammad, played 45 Tests and 63 One-Day Internationals, and has the best first-class of 208*. Hanif’s brothers Sadiq and Mushtaq, and Sadiq’s son Imran, also made double hundreds during their career.
“This is a great moment for everyone in Mohammad family. This shows that cricket runs in our blood,” Shoaib told Geo.tv. "If Hanif sahab were alive today, he would have been very proud to see Shehzar scoring the double century."
First Published: October 13, 2018, 3:40 PM IST