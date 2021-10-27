Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Pitch Report, Stadium Records: England vs Bangladesh, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match 20: England will take on Bangladesh in match 20 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. England were dominant in their first match against West Indies as they thumped the defending champions with 6 wickets and with 70 balls to spare.

England have momentum in their corner, but they cannot afford to slack against Bangladesh as the Asian side have the resources to exploit the conditions on offer in UAE. However, they slumped to a defeat against Sri Lanka despite posting a good score on the board. The senior bowlers in Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib al Hasan have to step up and be counted against the stroke-makers of England.

On paper, England look the better side, but such is the nature of the game that one good performance can propel Bangladesh and they need to win this match to stay in contention in this tournament.

Abu Dhabi, pitch report:

The pitch in Abu Dhabi proved to be a tough surface to bat on in the tournament opener between South Africa and Australia on Saturday. Batting might be difficult once again, especially since it is a day game. The batters have to dig in and scrap if there is a need to before they expand their range. Chasing has been the way to go in the tournament and this trend should continue in this match.

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi records (T20):

Total matches played: 52

Matches won batting first: 23

Matches won bowling second: 29

Average 1st Inns score: 139

Average 2nd Inns score: 128

Highest total: 225/7 (20 Ov) by IRE vs AFG

Lowest total: 87/10 (18.3 Ov) by HK vs OMAN

Highest score chased: 166/4 (19 Ov) by NAM vs NED

Lowest score defended: 129/6 (20 Ov) by ENG vs PAK

