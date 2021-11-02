Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, pitch report, stadium records: Pakistan vs Namibia, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match 31

Pakistan will aim to maintain their remarkable unbeaten run against a resourceful Namibia and seal a semi-final spot in the T20 World Cup 2021 on Tuesday, November 2. The match will be at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium. It will commence at 07:30 pm (IST).

Pakistan tightened their grip on Group 2 standings with three wins in as many games so far. They will be looking to make it four in a row and officially seal a spot in the semi-finals of the marquee event. The Men in Green are sitting atop Group 2 standings with six points to their name and net-run-rate of 0.638. They will be keen to improve that stat with a win against minnows Namibia.

On the other hand, Namibia, have been impressed with their T20 World Cup campaign so far. After notching up two consecutive wins against Netherlands and Ireland in Group A, Round 1 matches, they followed it with a four-wicket win against Scotland in their first Group 2, Super 12 match. However, the debutants couldn’t quite keep up the momentum and slumped to a 62-run loss at the hands of Afghanistan on Sunday.

Abu Dhabi, pitch report:

The Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium will host the most number of matches in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. Meanwhile, the surface has been a little difficult to bat on and skippers will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160 being a good total at the venue. The batters should be able to score some easy runs in the power play as obtaining swing on this pitch will be a difficult task. The pitch is expected to get slower as the day progresses and as the upcoming match is an evening affair, the dew will play a crucial role too.

Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi records (T20):

Total matches played: 56

Matches won batting first: 24

Matches won bowling second: 32

Average 1st Inns score: 140

Average 2nd Inns score: 128

Highest total: 225/7 (20 overs) by Ireland vs Afghanistan

Lowest total: 87/10 (18.3 overs) by Hong Kong vs Oman

Highest score chased: 166/4 (19 overs) by Namibia vs Netherlands

Lowest score defended: 129/6 (20 overs) by England vs Pakistan

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here