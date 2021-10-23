Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Pitch Report, Stadium Records: Australia vs South Africa, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match 13: Following the conclusion of the first round of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup; the big guns, Australia and South Africa will be in action in the first game of the Super 12 round of the marquee event. The match between Aaron Finch-led Australia and Temba Bavuma’s South Africa will be hosted at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium and it is slated to start at 03:30 pm (IST). Both Australia and South Africa are yet to win their maiden T20 World Cup title and on Saturday they will hope for a promising start when they will be up against each other.

Australia are heading into the World Cup on the back of some mediocre tour and will be desperate for a positive start against the rainbow nation. The dismal form of top Australian players like David Warner and Steve Smith is also a concern for their management.

South Africa are coming into the mega event after defeating Sri Lanka 2-0 in their most recent tour and will aim to build on it.

Abu Dhabi, pitch report:

Abu Dhabi pitch is known for supporting spin bowlers. The batters should be able to score some easy runs in the power play as the extracting swing on this pitch will be a difficult task. The pitch is expected to get slower as the match will progress. After winning the toss, the skipper should choose to bat first. The dew should not be a factor as today’s match between Australia and South Africa is an afternoon affair.

T20 World Cup 2021: A Desert ‘Superstorm’ in the Offing in Battle for T20 Supremacy

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi records (T20):

Total matches played: 51

Matches won batting first: 23

Matches won bowling second: 28

Average 1st Inns score: 140

Average 2nd Inns score: 128

Highest total: 225/7 (20 Ov) by IRE vs AFG

Lowest total: 87/10 (18.3 Ov) by HK vs OMAN

Highest score chased: 166/4 (19 Ov) by NAM vs NED

Lowest score defended: 129/6 (20 Ov) by ENG vs PAK

