Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, pitch report: India vs Afghanistan, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match 33

The number 3 and number 7 teams – India and Afghanistan – respectively in the ICC men’s T20I rankings will be up against each other at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday in the 33rd match of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

So far, the Afghan team has impressed many with their performances as they have won two out of their opening three games to consolidate their spot in the top 2 in Group 2. Afghanistan started their campaign defeating the Scotland side by 100 plus runs. However, in their second game, they were not able to pass the Pakistan test before recording another huge win over Namibia in their third match.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli-led outfit is enduring a forgettable outing in the showpiece event. They started the tournament with a humiliating ten wickets loss at the hands of the Babar Azam-led outfit and to make the matters worse for them, Men in Blue were beaten by New Zealand in their second match of the tournament.

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, pitch report:

The average first innings score at this venue is 139, which clearly indicates that it’s not a high scoring ground. The average second innings score on this ground is 127 — means the team batting first have an upper hand on this venue. So far, the pacers have not been that effective on this ground with spinners taking centre stage. It’s easier to score run on this venue during the power play overs as the pitch gets slower as the match progresses.

Here are a few interesting T20I stats from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi:

Total games played at this venue: 55

Games won team batting first: 24

Games won by the team batting second: 31

Average 1st Inns score at this venue: 139

Average 2nd Inns score at this venue: 127

Highest total at the venue: 225/7 (20 Ov) by Ireland against Afghanistan

Lowest total recorded at this ground: 87/10 (18.3 Ov) by Hong Kong against Oman

Highest total chased down by a team: 166/4 (19 Ov) by Namibia against the Netherlands

Lowest total defended at this venue: 129/6 (20 Ov) by England against Pakistan

