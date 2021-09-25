Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Weather, Pitch Report: CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021 match 38

The three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will look to consolidate their spot at the top of the score table when they will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 38th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Sunday, September 26. The match is scheduled to be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium of Abu Dhabi and it will kick off at 03:30 pm (IST).

On the other hand, a resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders will look to continue their winning march to secure their qualification in the next round of the league.

And ahead of an anticipating battle between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders; here are other factors that could come into play:

Pitch report:

So far, the Abu Dhabi pitch have supported the spinners as they have been able to extract a significant among of turn on this ground. On the other hand, batters are struggling in adapting to this pitch. After winning the toss, both Kolkata and Chennai will look to the field first as chasing has been easier on this deck.

Weather:

As the match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders is an afternoon affair, the temperature will hover around 32 to 37 degree Celsius. The rain is not expected to interrupt this encounter as the chances of precipitation is zero per cent. Humidity will be around 55 per cent and the wind speed will be 13 km/h. The dew could come into the play during the last ten overs of the match.

T20 records at this venue:

Total T20 games played: 56 (Batting first won 26 games, batting second won: 30 games)

Highest 1st innings score at this venue: 247/2

Lowest 1st innings score: 70

Avg first innings score: 164

CSK vs KKR Probable XIs:

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Playing XI: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (Captain, wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwyane Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood.

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna.

