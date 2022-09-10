'She’ll Be a Big Wicket': England Pacer Issy Wong Aims Smriti Mandhana's Wicket in India Series

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India has arrived in the United Kingdom and gearing up to face the hosts in a limited-overs bilateral series. The tour commences on September 10 with the first T20I in Chester-le-Street. It’s going to be their first encounter since the meet-up in the Commonwealth Games semi-final where India defeated England by 4 runs.

Prior to the 3-match series opener, England pacer Issy Wong expressed her excitement about taking the field against the Women in Blue. In a conversation with News18 Cricketnext, Issy said she is rooting for Smriti Mandhana’s wicket as it will be a big one for the team.

“It’s another opportunity to put on the England shirt and go and play the sport that I love. So, in that point of view, it’s really exciting, It’s gonna be a big hole of Katherine but it’s an exciting opportunity for all of us younger guys to fill that hole,”Issy Wong told News18 Cricketnext.

Senior pacer Katherine Brunt has been rested for the series against India at home. In her absence, Issy will have a big role to play in the team. The 20-year-old is ready to take shoulder the responsibility and give her best shot to fill in the void.

“It’s not gonna be one person fixing that hole because she’s (Katherine) a massive part of this team. With everything she’s done in the last decade, it’ll take all of us coming together to work without her but I am sure we’ve got exciting bowlers in this group so we’re going to try to fill that void,” said Wong.

India have a very formidable batting line up but Wong believes ‘Smriti Mandhana’ will be the big wicket for the England team. Both cricketers are familiar with each other’s game as they share the same Sydney Thunders dressing room in the Women’s Big Bash League.

Hailing a ‘world-class’ performer in Mandhana, Issy said, “I am looking forward to bowling at Smriti. Lucky enough to play with her at Sydney Thunder. I think we go on relatively well but she sent me around the park a bit at Edgbaston in the Commonwealth Games. She’s a world-class player. We have seen, what she can do for India, in BBL, in the Hundred for Southern Brave. She’s a world-class performer and so she’ll be the biggest wicket.”

Issy, 20, has emerged as a new fast-bowling sensation and one of the fastest in the women’s circuit. Known for her pace, she is most likely to be a key wicket-taker in the series against India in Brunt’s absence.

The youngster has been working hard on her bowling skills as it is just the beginning of her career. She’s aware of the changes around her and is dealing with them accordingly.

“I am working really hard to get my shape with the ball back in the past days. It’s probably something that hasn’t been there much over the last couple of months. So, I’ve been working really hard with bowling coaches and trying to work out what that is and maybe I am in that adaptive stage in my career.”

“I am 20 and my body is still changing, getting stronger, things are changing and I need to adapt my skills to keep up with that,” Issy added.

The series will also test the potential of the England Women’s team in the absence of its three key players. Firstly, Heather Knight was ruled out of the series with a back injury and then, Brunt was given a rest due to her packed schedule and workload. Apart from them, Nat Sciver also pulled herself out on Thursday (September 8), citing mental health concerns and well-being.

After Knight’s injury, Sciver stepped into the captain’s shoes. Since she also misses out now, England have found a new skipper in Amy Jones for the T20Is. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is yet to announce the ODI squad.

On the other hand, it’s a very special tour for India after clinching a silver medal at CWG 2022. The upcoming 3 ODIs will mark farewell for veteran Jhulan Goswami, one of the greatest bowlers in Women’s Cricket. India will be looking forward to winning both the T20 and ODI series as they will be pumped up after defeating England in their previous encounter.

