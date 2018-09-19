Sherman Lewis Replaces Alzarri Joseph for India Tests

Loading...
Lewis, who is yet to make his international debut, made his first-class debut for Windward Islands in March last year and straightaway made an impact by picking up 30 wickets in the season at an average of 21.66 in the regional four-day Championship. He then travelled with Windies A to England where he took four-wicket hauls in each innings against India A to help his team salvage a draw in the first unofficial Test.
Meanwhile, Joseph, who suffered a stress fracture in November last year, is yet to fully recover. Joseph, however, did feature in the recent One-Day International series at home against Bangladesh and then in the 2018 Caribbean Premier League where he represented St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.
But after two fitness assessments, Cricket West Indies medical panel recommended that he should be “allowed to continue his rehabilitation to full fitness for international competitions” at the High Performance Centre at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.
Windies are scheduled to play two Tests, five ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals in India. Some members of the Test squad are already in Dubai, preparing for the series at the ICC Academy.
First Published: September 19, 2018, 11:52 AM IST