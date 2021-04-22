Shibani Dandekar Gets Nostalgic, Shares Throwback Picture With IPL 'Geeks'

Those were the days when Extra Innings was a must before and after every IPL Match and the very chirpy Shibani Dandekar with dapper Gaurav Kapur used to host the show in their quintessential style. While Bio Bubble and close vicinity are the new normal for ongoing IPL, Shibani churned out a perfect memory from her collection, keeping up with the current IPL (Indian Premier League) season. Shibani Dandekar’s picture happens to be a throwback, in which she can be seen happily posing with her fellow IPL presenters Archana Vijaya, Gaurav Kapur and Samir Kochhar.

Posting the snap on Instagram, she wrote in her caption: “Every year around this time I miss my fam.” The hashtags included #Geeks, #For5crorewouldyou, #extraaainningst20 #ipl”. Responding to Shibani’s post, Archana Vijaya wrote in the comments section: “Aww! Happy times, seems like so long ago, given the current scenario! Hope you all are safe. Sending lots of love and kisses my favs.”

Shibani Dandekar is a known face in the Indian television industry. She has participated in reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Shibani was last seen in the second season of Amazon Prime Video’s web series Four More Shots Please! in which Samir Kochhar played the role of her husband. Archana Vijaya, a model, had won the TV show Get Gorgeous. She has walked the ramp at the Rome Fashion Week and was a part of the TV reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5. Gaurav Kapur, a popular host of sports shows on TV, has appeared in films like A Wednesday and Ugly Aur Pagli. Samir Kochhar is best known for starring in TV shows and web series like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Typewriter, Sacred Games and The Test Case.

The ardent IPL followers’ nostalgia can be seen through these comments below.

Miss the ‘IPL on Sony’ days so much. Favourite broadcast team💛💛 Pls bring back Extra innings t20 😢

