Shikha Pandey Felicitated by Air Force for Women's T20 World Cup Showing

Pacer Shikha Pandey, who was a part of the Indian women's cricket team that made it to the finals of the recently-concluded ICC Women's T20 World Cup, was felicitated by Air Marshal MGS Menon for her performances during the tournament.
The pacer took a total of 7 wickets in the course of the tournament and was the pick of India's pace bowlers. Her standout performance came in the opening game against Australia, where she took 3-14 as India ran out winners against the hosts.
India reached their maiden World Cup final and once again squared off against Australia at the MCG. However, the home team ran out victorious on the day.
Contrasting but equally effective half-centuries from Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney set up an 85-run win for Australia over India in front of a packed MCG stadium at the one-sided ICC Women's T20 World Cup final, giving the hosts their fifth title victory.
Opting to bat first, Australia put up 184 for 4 with Healy blasting her way to 75 off 39 while Mooney remained unbeaten on 78 off 54. India came nowhere close and were bowled out for 99 in 19.1 overs. Jess Jonassen got 3 for 19 while Megan Schutt got 4 for 18.
While Australia were aggressive throughout, India were listless, bowling poorly and also dropping crucial catches.
