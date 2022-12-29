Shikha Pandey ‘Filled With Gratitude’ After India Call Up For 2023 T20 World Cup

Shikha Pandey posted an emotional tweet after being recalled to the Indian squad for the Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa. Pandey shared an image of a poster that she had put in her bedroom. ‘Our greatest strength comes from our darkest times. You go,” read the poster. “I had put this small poster up on my bedroom wall in February as an affirmation. My heart is filled with gratitude for everyone who stood by me this gone year and I am truly humbled by all your wishes. Hard work continues,” the cricketer tweeted.

I had put this small poster up on my bedroom wall in February as an affirmation.⚡️My heart is filled with gratitude for everyone who stood by me this gone year and I am truly humbled by all your wishes.🙏🏾 Hard work continues.💪🏾 #Blessed pic.twitter.com/XfbjdEwxSu — Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) December 29, 2022

Shikha Pandey was last seen donning the Indian jersey in the India tour of Australia in October 2021. She has clawed her way back into the Indian side with some strong performances in the domestic circuit. Since failed to make to the Indian squad for ODI World Cup, Commonwealth Games and Asia Cup.

Shikha took 20 wickets in 16 T20s in the 2022-23 domestic season to knock on the doors of the Indian team once again.

Overall, the 33-year-old has grabbed 40 wickets in 56 T20I matches for India so far. She has claimed 75 wickets in 55 ODI games for the Indian team to date.

Along with Pandey, the Indian women’s team have players like Renuka Singh, Vastrakar and Anjali Sarvani in the seam attack. Sarvani made her debut in the recently concluded T20I series against Australia.

Shikha Pandey is also part of the squad that will take part in the tri-series against South Africa and West Indies as part of the preparation for the showpiece tournament.

All the matches of the tri-series will be played at the Buffalo Park Cricket stadium in East London. India will face South Africa in the opening match of the tri-series. Each nation will play against the other on two separate occasions and the final is scheduled to take place on February 2.

The Women’s T20 World Cup is slated to be played in South Africa from February 10 to 26, 2023.

India were runners-up in the 2020 edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup, losing out to Australia in the final. The Indian women are still in search of their maiden T20I title and are placed alongside England, West Indies, Pakistan and Ireland in Group B in the 2023 T20 Women’s World Cup.

