Been Close Since U-19 & Friendship Shows in Partnerships: Dhawan About Rohit

The southpaw, on his part, admitted the same and hoped they continue to perform for India in the coming years as well.

Cricketnext Staff |June 6, 2020, 1:08 PM IST
India’s vice-captain Rohit Sharma opened up about the great off the field relationship he shares with his limited-overs opening partner Shikhar Dhawan.

Both understandably are able to benefit from that on the cricket field as well.

The duo started opening back in 2013 in the ICC Champions Trophy campaign and have since pretty much been unmoved from the top of the order.

"More than anything on the field, we share a great relationship off the field. Knowing each other so well, understanding each other's comforts and discomforts, that is very important," Rohit told teammates Mayank Agarwal and Dhawan on the series 'Open Nets with Mayank'.

"We shared rooms together when we went on India-A tours. So we have got a lot of history together. As a person, we both know each other quite well and that helps a lot on the field."

The southpaw, on his part, admitted the same and hoped they continue to perform for India in the coming years as well.

"We clicked on the field from day one and especially after we started opening for India in the 2013 Champions Trophy. However, we shared a good friendship even before that, right from the U-19 days," said Dhawan

"So that comfort reflected during our partnerships on the field. It has been a beautiful journey with him. I have enjoyed it thoroughly and hopefully we can carry it for another few years," he added.

During the course of the conversation, Rohit also talked about his third ODI double hundred which came against Sri Lanka in Mohali in 2017 while Dhawan elaborated on the emotions he felt during his Test debut when he scored a 85-ball hundred against Australia in 2013 at the IS Bindra Stadium.

