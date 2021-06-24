Shikhar Dhawan Aces “Make People Think It's A Photo" Challenge; Check This Out

Social media has thrown many challenges at us from making Dalgona coffee to ice bucket challenge. However, there’s a new entrant called “Make People Think It’s A Photo" challenge and social media influencers have taken it up like fish to water. Participation rules are simple, social media users have to post a video of them looking/faking freezing a moment and it make it look like a photo. In the end they have to move from their spot and surprise netizens that it was a video/reel and not a photo post.

As the trend has gone viral, cricketers too have joined the bandwagon and accepted the challenge. Among the first was Team India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan who took up the challenge. Dhawan, on Thursday, shared a video of himself on Instagram after completing the “Make People Think It’s A Photo" challenge. In the brief video clip, Dhawan could be seen hanging from a pull-up bar with his mouth wide open to make viewers believe that his post is a photo instead of a video clip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

The flamboyant southpaw’s post has garnered over a lakh likes and tons of user comments within hours of going online. His Team India and Delhi Captain teammate Shreyas Iyer commented by dropping two laughing emojis. While, others used a mix of emoji’s to wish the opener.

Dhawan, who’s been named as the stand-in India skipper for the upcoming limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka, will be seen in action next month. The series in Sri Lanka, which will run parallel to the Men in Blues trip to England, will also see the participation of most of India A players and white-ball specialists.

The 35-year-old along with other players who are part of the 20-member squad for the Sri Lankan tour are serving a two-week quarantine in Mumbai.

The Sri Lanka team led by Kusal Perera are currently on a tour in England. The two sides will play in three Twenty20 International (T20I) matches, followed by three One Day International (ODI). England have won the first T20I in Cardiff.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here