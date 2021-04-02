Shikhar Dhawan and Dhanashree Verma’s ‘Bhangra in Gabbar Style’ Takes Over Instagram

Shikhar Dhawan and Dhanashree Verma, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife and choreographer got together to shake a leg for an amazing bhangra routine. Taking to the dance floor, the cricketer enjoyed matching steps with Dhanashree leaving fans impressed. The duo can be seen “setting Instagram reels on fire together” in the videos shared by both on their social media handles. The super fun clip shows them dancing to a popular Punjabi track Boliyan by Lehmber Hussainpuri.

Dhanashree, who was travelling with the Indian contingent as part of the bio-bubble for the recently concluded England series, often uploads her dance videos online. She has partnered with cricketers and their wives including her husband Yuzvendra Chahal.

Shikhar was in great form in the ODI series versus England and is popular for his enthusiasm and fun-loving nature off the field. Shikhar, who scored 98 and 67 in two of three games, will join up with the Delhi Capitals squad. Last year, he had a sublime campaign in the IPL. He had a few good games and scored two back to back tons.

After Shreyas Iyer endured an injury during the first ODI game, the Delhi Capitals side’s leadership has been given to Rishabh Pant. According to the franchise owner, Shreyas is set to miss the entire tournament as he will be undergoing a surgery for the injury picked up while fielding. The wicketkeeper batsman who has been in excellent form since India’s tour of Australia will captain the Delhi based franchise for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

The Delhi Capitals side reached the IPL final for the first time in their history, last season. The defending champions Mumbai Indians however beat them to clinch their record fifth title. For their first match in the 14th edition, DC will clash with Chennai Super Kings on April 10.