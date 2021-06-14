Shikhar Dhawan and Father Catch Up With Kapil Dev - See Pic

Shikhar Dhawan will lead Team India in the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. Ahead of the tour that will get underway next month, Dhawan met one of the greatest cricket legends, Kapil Dev. The opening batsman was joined by his father, Mahendra Pal Dhawan. The two posed for the camera with the former India captain for an epic frame. The 35-year-old shared it on Instagram and the picture has received thousands of likes in less than a day. In the picture, Kapil Dev is standing in the middle and is flanked by the father-son duo on both sides. The cricket great is looking dapper in a black suit and Dhawan, as usual, looked uber cool in a semi-casual attire. “My father and I had a great time speaking with you, Kapil Dev paaji. Always wonderful to catch up with you,” Dhawan captioned the picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

Speaking about Dhawan’s captaincy, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), revealed a 20-member squad on Thursday for the white-ball tour of the island nation. Dhawan’s fans’ delight knew no bounds as soon as the news of his new appointment broke online. Ace seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be on vice-captain duties. Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma will be missing out on India’s tour of Sri Lanka. Former Indian captain Rahul Dravid has been appointed head coach for the forthcoming tour.

As for the maiden call-ups in the national team, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana, Devdutt Padikkal, K Gowtham, and Chetan Sakariya have made the cut this time.

India squad for Sri Lanka tour:

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.

Net bowlers:

Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, R Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh.

