Shikhar Dhawan And Prithvi Shaw’s Recreation Of ‘Mani, Pohe Banenge’ Meme is Hilarious

Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw indulged in some off-field fun as they entertain their fans while at it. The Team India stars, who are also teammates at IPL franchise Delhi Capitals, participated in a popular ‘Mani, pohe banenge’ trend on Instagram.

They recreated the viral meme in their unique style and the outcome is leaving netizens in splits. The video opens with Dhawan and Shaw lip-syncing to the dialogues and dancing in high spirits.

The dialogue is taken from the television serial Saath Nibhana Saathiya where a character named Kokilaben lashes out at the house help Mani. The matriarch of the family in the show, Kokila gets angry to see Mani chopping vegetables. During the scene, Kokilaben instructs her to make pohe instead. Thanks to social media, this dialogue has been rolled out into hilarious memes and various Instagram reels.

Dhawan and Shaw share a great camaraderie.

The opening duo has consistently performed and delivered for the Delhi-based outfit. In the current edition of the IPL, Dhawan has amassed 380 runs in eight games and Shaw has 308 runs to his name in as many appearances.

Prithvi was also a part of the Indian squad led by Dhawan for the tour of Sri Lanka. India won the ODI series.

In July, Shaw opened up on his equation with the left-hander. “I and Shikhi bhai are opening for the Delhi Capitals, we were good friends before that as well. We used to speak a lot about cricket, off the field or in between overs. It is enjoyable to bat alongside him," Shaw said during an interview with Star Sports.

The Delhi Capitals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad when they resume their campaign on September 22.

