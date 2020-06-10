Shikhar Dhawan and son Zoraver are Best Friends for Life

Shikhar Dhawan has lately been active on social media. Among others, it’s a treat every time his son, Zoraver makes an appearance on his dad’s Instagram feed.
The cricketer posed with his son for a picture wherein both can be seen clad in face masks. The father-son duo is twinning in light blue cropped jeans. Dhawan is dressed in a navy blue polo tee while the young boy is wearing a black batman t-shirt. We love Zoraver’s pose and his uber cool hairstyle.
The India opener added a delightful caption to the post that reads, “Father & son = best friends for life (sic.)”
Dhawan was prepared to represent Delhi Capitals in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.
The IPL 2020 was scheduled to start on March 29 and the T20 World Cup 2020 was to be held in Australia in October-November. The ICC could decide the fate of IPL during a meeting on June 10, Wednesday when the board will take a call on the impending T20 World Cup.
