Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Shikhar Dhawan and son Zoraver are Best Friends for Life

The cricketer posed with his son for a picture wherein both can be seen clad in face masks.

Trending Desk |June 10, 2020, 12:28 PM IST
X Shikhar DhawanX shikhar dhawan photoX shikhar dhawan wifeX shikhar dhawan wife photoX shikhar dhawan ageX shikhar dhawan houseX shikhar dhawan wife ageX shikhar dhawan heightX shikhar dhawan kidsX zoravar dhawanX zoravar dhawan photosX zoravar dhawan instagram

Shikhar Dhawan has lately been active on social media. Among others, it’s a treat every time his son, Zoraver makes an appearance on his dad’s Instagram feed.

The cricketer posed with his son for a picture wherein both can be seen clad in face masks. The father-son duo is twinning in light blue cropped jeans. Dhawan is dressed in a navy blue polo tee while the young boy is wearing a black batman t-shirt. We love Zoraver’s pose and his uber cool hairstyle.

The India opener added a delightful caption to the post that reads, “Father & son = best friends for life (sic.)”

View this post on Instagram

Father & son = best friends for life ✊🏻

A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on

In an earlier post, we learned that the father-son duo rescued an innocent life and got it home. Dhawan posted a video to Instagram where his little boy was feeding a pigeon and simultaneously talking to his dad about helping the bird to heal. The left-handed wrote in caption. "All lives matter. So if you ever have the opportunity to save a life, please honour that."

View this post on Instagram

All lives matter. So if you ever have the opportunity to save a life, please honour that. 🙏🏻

A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on

Dhawan was prepared to represent Delhi Capitals in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

The IPL 2020 was scheduled to start on March 29 and the T20 World Cup 2020 was to be held in Australia in October-November. The ICC could decide the fate of IPL during a meeting on June 10, Wednesday when the board will take a call on the impending T20 World Cup.

Off The Fieldshikhar dhawanshikhar dhawan ageshikhar dhawan heightshikhar dhawan houseshikhar dhawan kidsshikhar dhawan photoshikhar dhawan wifeshikhar dhawan wife ageshikhar dhawan wife photoZoravar Dhawanzoravar dhawan instagramzoravar dhawan photos

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more