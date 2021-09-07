Shikhar Dhawan, Ayesha Mukherjee Divorce: Couple Part Ways After Eight Years of Marriage

Shikhar Dhawan and Ayesha Mukherjee have parted ways after eight years of marriage, according to a report in ANI. The duo tied the knot in 2012. While Dhawan is yet to confirm or speak about it, Ayesha, in a lengthy Instagram post wrote:

“I THOUGHT DIVORCE WAS A DIRTY WORD UNTIL I BECAME A 2 TIME DIVORCEE.

⠀

“Funny how words can have such powerful meanings and associations. I experienced this first hand as a divorcee. The first time I went through a divorce I was soooooooo fu@kn scared. I felt like I had failed and I was doing something so wrong at that time.

⠀

“I felt as if I had let everyone down and even felt selfish. I felt that I was letting my parents down, I felt that I was letting my children down and even to some extent I felt as if I was letting God down. Divorce was such a dirty word.

⠀

“So now imagine, I have to go through it a second time. Woooahhhhhh. That is terrifying. Being divorced once before already, felt like I had more at stake the second time round. I had more to prove. So when my second marriage broke down it was really scary. All the feelings I felt when I went through it the first time came flooding in. Fear, failure and disappointment x 100. What does this mean for me? How does this define me and my relationship to marriage?" …

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aesha Mukerji (@apwithaesha)

Ayesha, a Melbourne based boxer, has two daughters from her previous marriage. Ayesha and Dhawan have a son named Zoravar.

Dhawan is currently set to play the Indian Premier League 2021 in UAE for Delhi Capitals. He recently led India in a limited-overs series in Sri Lanka.

⠀

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here