WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan Beats Prithvi Shaw at ‘Music & Mime’ Challenge

Shikhar Dhawan led Indian cricket team touched the Sri Lankan soil on June 28. The team is undergoing a strict quarantine,before they commence their practice on the field, till July 5. Now, to break the quarantine-bound monotony, Dhawan and cricketer Prithvi Shaw engaged in an interesting ‘Music & Mime’ challenge. The video, which was shared by the official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, showcased that it was Indian skipper Dhawan who won the game.

Loud music blaring in your ears 🎶Your teammate miming & mouthing words 🗣️ This guessing game takes a hilarious turn very soon 😄 #TeamIndia #SLvIND Presenting Music & Mime ft. @SDhawan25 & @PrithviShaw 😎 - by @ameyatilak Full video 🎥 👇 https://t.co/nzOZEZjeC3 pic.twitter.com/ZxfxDGj1Ok — BCCI (@BCCI) July 1, 2021

In the ‘Music & Mime’ challenge, the skipperwas asked to choose from the two slips- one withfood items and another with names ofIndian players to Sri Lanka. The skipper opted for the latter and had to now catch the names Shaw was speaking. Dhawan had to perform the task with blazing music in his ears tuned via headphones.

Shaw, using a smart tactic, started lip synchingplayers’ names to start the challenge. At first, Dhawan seemed confused with Ishan Kishan’s name, he misunderstood it as Manish Pandey. But the skipper made a comeback and rightly caught Shaw’s lip sync and picked out the correct name. Dhawan correctly guessed Shaw’s name in a blink of an eye.

Just when Dhawan was on the way of making correct guesses, Shaw wittily caricatured coach Rahul Dravid’s name. To which, Dhawan highlighted how can he addcoach’s name on the players’ list, and Shaw admitted his foul play.

But the Indian skipper was not right all the way. He took a wrong guess on spinner Yuzvendra Chahal mimic and predicted him as Bhuvneshwar Kumar. And a similar wrong guess was taken at Krunal Pandya, whom Dhawan predicted to be Suryakumar Yadav.

When the challenge shifted to Shaw, he chose the food list. Though the cricketer was able to guess Vada Pav right but struggled in fathoming ‘Butter Chicken’ and ‘Boiled Egg.’ The challenge ended with his attempt of recognising Dal Makhani as ‘saag.’

Clearly, the undisputed winner of the challenge was Dhawan. Next, the two nominated Suryakumarand Ishan for the ‘Music & Mime’ challenge.

