Shikhar Dhawan Becomes 1st Indian to Hit 1,000 Boundaries in T20 Cricket

Shikhar Dhawan made history on Friday when he become the first Indian batter, 5th overall, to hit 1,000 boundaries in T20 cricket.

Dhawan reached the mark during his 307th T20 match as Punjab Kings face Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Ahead of the game, Dhawan needed three boundaries to reach the landmark.

Indians with most boundaries:

Shikhar Dhawan - 1000*

Virat Kohli - 917

Rohit Sharma - 875

Suresh Raina - 779

In his 15 years of cricket, 36-year-old Dhawan has amassed more than 8850 runs in T20 cricket, with 1759 runs coming in India’s colours from 68 T20Is and more than 5880 runs in the IPL.

He was dismissed after a rather solid start by Matthew Wade off Rashid Khan’s bowling for 35 runs from 30 balls, including four boundaries.

