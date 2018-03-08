Dhawan, Bowlers Star as India Register 6-wicket Win Over Bangladesh

Chasing a modest target of 140, the 'Men in Blue' got off to the perfect start as opener Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan started to hit boundaries from the word go. The duo took the attack to the Bangladesh bowlers who leaked quite a few runs early on with some casual bowling.
However, the 28-run partnership was eventually broken when Rohit Sharma was castled by Mustafizur Rahman for 17 runs. Rishabh Pant couldn't last long either as he was castled by Rubel Hossain for 7.
Suresh Raina joined Shikhar Dhawan in the middle and the duo steadied the ship for India and helped them cross the 50-run mark. The duo then opened their shoulders and hit a few boundaries to put the pressure back on the bowlers.
Dhawan and Raina put on a 50-run partnership and helped India cross the 100-run mark with comfortable ease. Dhawan then notched up his second fifty on the trot, after scoring 90 runs in the first match of the series against Sri Lanka.
But soon after, Raina lost his concentration and hit a Rubel delivery straight into the hands of Mehidy Hasan at square leg for 28. Dhawan too followed suit as he was dismissed by Taskin Ahmed for 55.
Manish Pandey and Dinesh Karthik then took India over the line and kept their winning run going against Bangladesh in the shortest format of the game (6 wins out of 6).
Earlier, Jaydev Unadkat and Vijay Shankar starred with the ball as they helped India restrict Bangladesh to a sub-part total of 139/8 in the designated 20 overs.
Bangladesh openers Soumya Sarkar and Tamim Iqbal started the innings brightly as they put on 20-run partnership for the first wicket. Unadkat provided India their first breakthrough of the day as he got rid of Sarkar for 15.
Tamim then started to cut loose and he hit couple of boundaries to put the pressure back on the bowlers but Shardul Thakur was having none of it as he got rid of the southpaw for 15.
Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das steadied the Bangladesh ship and duo put on a good partnership for the fourth wicket and took their score past the 50-run mark.
However, the 31-run partnership was finally broken by Vijay Shankar as he got rid of Mushfiqur for 18. Shankar could have got two wickets in his first over but Suresh Raina and Washington Sundar both dropped one catch apiece, much to the frustration of the bowler.
Mahmudullah was next to depart has he became Shankar's second scalp of the day. Liton Das' 34-run vigil finally came to an end as he was dismissed by spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Sabbir Rahman added crucial 30 runs at the end but the tail failed to wag as Bangladesh were restricted to a sub-par total on a good batting surface.
