Shikhar Dhawan Checks in for Seven-day Quarantine Ahead of IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan checked in at the team hotel on Thursday for a one-week quarantine before he joins up with the team for this year’s IPL, which is starting on April 9 with a mega-clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in Chennai.

Dhawan was seen walking into his room and giving a thumbs up before closing the door in a video posted by the Capitals’ Twitter account.

Dhawan will now have to stay for a week in his hotel room because of the quarantine protocols put in place by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to ensure the safety of players and staff ahead of this years’ IPL.

The southpaw has been in sensational form for India with the bat as he has been at his free-scoring best in the recently concluded three-match ODI series, where he slammed 169 runs from three games including two fifties at an average of 56.33.

Dhawan will now look to bring his national form for India to the IPL and impress ahead of the World T20 scheduled for later this year. With India choosing KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma mainly as their openers in the shortest format, another good IPL will make Dhawan a prime contender for the opener’s slot in the tournament scheduled to be held in India through the months of October and November.

In last year’s IPL, he showed great form as he raked up 618 runs from 17 games including two centuries and four fifties. He averaged 44.14 and had a strike-rate of 144.73 in IPL 2020. With Shreyas Iyer absent because of a shoulder injury, a lot will depend on the starts provided by Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw at the top of the order for Delhi to once again have a good tournament like last year, where they failed at the final hurdle.

Being the senior pro, Dhawan will also have his work cut out to help out young Rishabh Pant with ideas on the field as the southpaw was chosen by the franchise to lead the side in Iyer’s absence this year.

Delhi will play their first game of IPL 2021 on April 10 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai against Chennai Super Kings.