Concluded

CYPRUS T20, 2020 Match 8, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 05 July, 2020

2ND INN

Sri Lankan CC

139 (19.1)

Sri Lankan CC
v/s
Punjab Lions CC
Punjab Lions CC*

145/3 (13.0)

Punjab Lions CC beat Sri Lankan CC by 7 wickets
Live

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 4, 2020 Eliminator, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 05 July, 2020

1ST INN

Brno Raptors *

0/0 (0.0)

Brno Raptors
v/s
Brno Raiders
Brno Raiders

Brno Raiders elected to field
Live

CYPRUS T20, 2020 Match 9, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 05 July, 2020

1ST INN

Nicosia XI Fighters CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Nicosia XI Fighters CC
v/s
CTL Eurocollege CC
CTL Eurocollege CC

CTL Eurocollege CC elected to field

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Shikhar Dhawan Distributes Cricket Kits and Bedding Amenities in Delhi

The residents of the area are looked after by the Delhi Riding Club Foundation. He also interacted with the children there and gifted cricket kits to them.

Cricketnext Staff |July 5, 2020, 4:16 PM IST
Shikhar Dhawan reacts after hitting a boundary.(Image: ICC)

India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan extended a helping hand to the refugee colony near Majlis Park Metro Station on Saturday in New Delhi as he distributed cricket kits, toilet sundries, and bedding essentials to the residents of the area.

The residents of the area are looked after by the Delhi Riding Club Foundation. He also interacted with the children there and gifted cricket kits to them.

“Enjoyed my morning with the refugees staying near Majlis Metro Station. Grateful for the kind reception they gave me,” Dhawan tweeted.

With the country reeling in the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Dhawan’s gesture helped in uplifting the morale of the people who are struggling to make ends meet because of the lockdown.

“My friend has been working with the refugee camp, he has put trees and toilets there, they have distributed a lot of food there during the lockdown. So, I was also thinking as to how I can contribute to the community, we have delivered cricket kits there, I am grateful to God that I am in such a place where I can help the community,” Dhawan was quoted as saying by ANI.

Apart from Dhawan, several other cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Irfan Pathan, and Yuvraj Singh have also come forward in the past to make donations to fight the pandemic.

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
