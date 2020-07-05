Shikhar Dhawan Distributes Cricket Kits and Bedding Amenities in Delhi

India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan extended a helping hand to the refugee colony near Majlis Park Metro Station on Saturday in New Delhi as he distributed cricket kits, toilet sundries, and bedding essentials to the residents of the area.
The residents of the area are looked after by the Delhi Riding Club Foundation. He also interacted with the children there and gifted cricket kits to them.
“Enjoyed my morning with the refugees staying near Majlis Metro Station. Grateful for the kind reception they gave me,” Dhawan tweeted.
Enjoyed my morning with the refugees staying near Majlis Metro Station. Grateful for the kind reception they gave me 🙏🏼@PMOIndia @narendramodi @HMOIndia @AmitShah @sanjaysherpuria pic.twitter.com/YdwPmFXSrk— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 4, 2020
With the country reeling in the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Dhawan’s gesture helped in uplifting the morale of the people who are struggling to make ends meet because of the lockdown.
“My friend has been working with the refugee camp, he has put trees and toilets there, they have distributed a lot of food there during the lockdown. So, I was also thinking as to how I can contribute to the community, we have delivered cricket kits there, I am grateful to God that I am in such a place where I can help the community,” Dhawan was quoted as saying by ANI.
Apart from Dhawan, several other cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Irfan Pathan, and Yuvraj Singh have also come forward in the past to make donations to fight the pandemic.
